IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

