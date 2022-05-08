IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $167.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,681. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.