Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hyliion by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hyliion by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

