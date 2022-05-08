Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 4,449,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

