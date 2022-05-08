Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

