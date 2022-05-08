Human Investing LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 21,722,897 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

