Human Investing LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,635,000 after purchasing an additional 976,271 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. 10,077,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

