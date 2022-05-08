Human Investing LLC Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,498,000 after acquiring an additional 853,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,160,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after buying an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $54.59. 9,829,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,184. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

