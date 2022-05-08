Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a one year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.03 and a 200-day moving average of €53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

