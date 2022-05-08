HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $575.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

HUBS opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average of $574.44. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $325.97 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

