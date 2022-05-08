HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.59 billion and the lowest is $12.77 billion. HSBC posted sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year sales of $51.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.94 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $71,576,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in HSBC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 250,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 3,494,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

