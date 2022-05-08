Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

