Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.