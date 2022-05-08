Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $68,173.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $68,173.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,083,621% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

