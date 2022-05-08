Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,369. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

