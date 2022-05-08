Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.