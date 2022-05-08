HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 362,586 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,586 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $157,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,688,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

