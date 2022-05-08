HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 147,725 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $126,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.20. 4,208,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.