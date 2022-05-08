HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $131,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.74 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

