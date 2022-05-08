HighTower Advisors LLC Has $117.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $117,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.66. 1,213,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,490. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

