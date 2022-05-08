HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,990,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Stepan comprises approximately 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Stepan worth $247,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

