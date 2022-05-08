Hiblocks Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,712.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $15.37 million and $62,712.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

