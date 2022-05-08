Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

