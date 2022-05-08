Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 517,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The company has a market cap of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

