Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

HTGC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

