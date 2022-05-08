Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $199,159.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,690,413 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

