Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $942.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.34 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 237,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

