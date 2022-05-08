Head to Head Review: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares ON Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.55 $1.01 billion $3.26 16.91 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ON Semiconductor and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 6 17 1 2.72 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $70.16, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 20.13% 38.08% 17.90% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

NeoMagic Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.