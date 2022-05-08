HC Wainwright Lowers Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Neutral

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CLVS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12,490.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

