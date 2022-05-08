Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £59,900 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider David Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £59,900 ($74,828.23).
Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.42) on Friday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 351 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.72. The company has a market capitalization of £192.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
