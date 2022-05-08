Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

HNFSA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Hanover Foods has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06.

Hanover Foods Company Profile

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

