Hanesbrands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

