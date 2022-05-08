Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Guardant Health stock traded down $11.40 on Friday, reaching $39.32. 5,901,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,145. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Guardant Health by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Guardant Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.