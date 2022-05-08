Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $151.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. 49,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,124. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

