Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
