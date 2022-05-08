Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

