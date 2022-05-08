Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($45.68) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €25.44 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($22.08) and a fifty-two week high of €40.25 ($42.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.84 and its 200 day moving average is €29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.