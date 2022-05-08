GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.03 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 39,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 41,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$164.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.15.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

