Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

