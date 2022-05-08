Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce $394.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.57 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $373.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,107. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

