Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

