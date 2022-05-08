Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 7,316 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

