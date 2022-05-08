Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

