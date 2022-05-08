Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

