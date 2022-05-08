Graviton Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00190246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00504375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,747.47 or 1.99900668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

