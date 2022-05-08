Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 90,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 289,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

