Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 90,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 289,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
Goodness Growth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDNSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodness Growth (GDNSF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.