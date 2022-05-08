Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 1,218,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gogo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gogo by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

