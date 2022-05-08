GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $446.37 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

