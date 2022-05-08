GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $5.15 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 122,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,437,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

