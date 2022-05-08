GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $865.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,408. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $947.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $988.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

