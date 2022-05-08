GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 30,794,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817,374. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

